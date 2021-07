The La Porte Office of Emergency Management has issued an evacuation order for some residents and a shelter-in-place for others Wednesday following reports of a “process upset” from Dow Chemical.

Emergency officials asked residents in all areas east of the Bay Area to shelter-in-place at this time. An evacuation order has been issued within a .5 mile radius around 13300 Bay Area Blvd.

