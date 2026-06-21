Shelter-in-place lifted in Texas City after reported oil refinery fire

A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for parts of Texas City, 20 miles south of Houston, after a reported fire at a Marathon Petroleum oil refinery, according to the Texas City Police Department.

Authorities issued the shelter-in-place for areas around 14th Street to 34th Street, but have since sounded the all-clear sirens.

No injuries have been reported.

“A shelter in place was originally issued for Bay Street to SH-146 after a fire was reported at Marathon this morning. The fire, combined with a south wind, caused a smoky plume to drift across the city,” a city spokesperson said in an update to KPRC 2.

More on this story at KPRC.