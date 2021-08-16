Shelter-in-place lifted for La Porte, Seabrook following reports of mystery odor due to gas leak at Lubrizol Plant

Officials in La Porte issued an all-clear after a shelter-in-place order Sunday night following reports of a mystery odor in the area.

The shelter-in-place order for Seabrook was also lifted Sunday before midnight.

Emergency crews said a chemical leak was reported at Lubrizol Plant at 41 Tidal Road in Deer Park.

All residents were asked to go inside and turn off the A/C system immediately, officials advised.

Lubrizol released a statement via Twitter Sunday night: “Tonight, an odor incident tied to a rail car vapor release occurred at our Tidal (Road) facility. Other than potential noticeable nuisance odors, there is no impact or risk to the surrounding community. We are actively working to resolve this matter, including working with local authorities to keep them advised. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

