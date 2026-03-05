Second largest earthquake in state history shakes north Louisiana

At around 5:30 a.m. this morning, many residents of north Louisiana reported feeling a shaking sensation throughout their homes.

Confirmation from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) says that there was a magnitude 4.9 earthquake north of Edgefield, La., off of US-71 with a depth of about three miles.

This is the second-largest earthquake in the history of Louisiana. The first being the 5.3 magnitude earthquake that occurred in Grand Isle, La., on Feb. 9, 2006.

At this time no reports of injuries or facility damage.

