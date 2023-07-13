Update: Chemical release causes massive fire to erupt at INEOS pipeline in Brazoria County, company says

Massive flames erupted in Brazoria County Thursday due to a chemical release in pipelines at an INEOS remote valve site, a spokesperson for the company said.

The Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire emergency happened near FM 2917 and FM 2004.

According to INEOS, ethylene and propylene gases were released.

Company and local emergency responders were at the scene. No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for INEOS said affected segments of the pipelines have been isolated.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. An air monitoring crew is being dispatched to the area. More on this story at Click2Houston.