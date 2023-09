According to Shelly Vitanza, Manager of Community and Government Affairs, around 10:45 Tuesday morning a fire broke out in the pyrolysis gasoline unit at BASF Total Energies Petrochemicals LLC site in Port Arthur, Texas, 90-miles east of Houston.

There are no reported injuries, and all employees are accounted for.

The Port Arthur Fire Department is providing mutual aid.

This is a developing story at KDFM.