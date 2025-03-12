Pasadena Chevron plant accident sends three workers to hospital, Life Flight dispatched

Three workers are in the hospital after an industrial accident at the Chevron plant in Pasadena.

The Pasadena Fire Department received a call Wednesday afternoon and initiated a rescue operation. Life Flight was dispatched to transport one of the workers to the hospital. Sky2 caught footage of the man being rushed to the helicopter and flown away.

According to Pasadena Fire Marshal David Brannon, the incident occurred when three men, believed to be contractors for Chevron, fell around 25 feet from a temporary structure used to support a work crew and materials inside the plant.

One of the men sustained severe injuries and was flown to the hospital, while the other two were transported by ambulance for treatment.

