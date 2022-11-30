Oil spill coats Louisiana canal

The Coast Guard said Wednesday morning it is monitoring the response to an oil spill in the vicinity of Calcasieu Point Landing near Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that one of its Marine Safety Unit Lake Charles pollution responders received a report of an unknown quantity of oil in the water in an industrial canal north of Choupique Island.

The Coast Guard said pollution responders were dispatched to the location alongside representatives from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, and the Lake Charles Fire Department.

On-scene investigators learned the discharge escaped from the secondary containment at Martin Energy Services. The Coast Guard said Martin Energy Services personnel secured the source of the spill and estimated that approximately 3,500 gallons of used lubricant oil entered the water. Martin Energy Services is a Houston-based company, based on internet searches and its website.

