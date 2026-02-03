Natural gas pipeline explodes in Cameron Parish, Louisiana

Crews are on the scene of a natural gas pipeline explosion near Holly Beach and Johnson Bayou, according to the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, which is 55 miles southwest of Lake Charles.

Hazmat crews are en route to the fire at the Deflin LNG pipeline, which is still burning. One operator has minor injuries, OEP officials said.

Johnson Bayou High School, which is about 6 miles away from the fire, is under a precautionary shelter-in-place. Officials said there are no off-site impacts from the explosion.

The pipeline exploded at the beach south of a compressor station. In total, it’s 28 miles long, connecting to a rig offshore. Natural gas was cut off at the rig, and officials are letting the fire burn out.

KPLC has a reporter headed to the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.