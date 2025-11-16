Massive fire breaks out at decommissioned power plant near Galveston Bay

Firefighters spent Sunday morning battling a fire at a decommissioned power plant along Highway 146 in the Bacliff area, 40 miles south of Houston.

According to the Texas City Fire Department, the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. at the old PH Robinson Power Plant on Highway 146 near 29th Street and Avenue J. Fire officials said no one was supposed to be at the plant, noting that the site has been shut down for a while.

Texas City Fire Captain Jason Grimm said an old cooling tower at the decommissioned power plant caught fire and collapsed. A second tower also caught fire, followed by a third. By about 7:30 a.m., most of the structures had come down.

Grimm said there’s no fire threatening any other structures or neighborhoods. There was a limited shelter-in-place for parts of San Leon from 8th Street to Galveston Bay as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

More on this story at KHOU.