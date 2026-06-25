Marcus Hook refinery fire injures worker, now under control

A large refinery fire in Delaware County is now under control on Thursday afternoon, about three hours after officials say it began.

The blaze at the Monroe Energy, LLC Refinery, also known as the Trainer Refinery, near multiple towns and boroughs on the Delaware Riverfront, reportedly injured one person.

How did Monroe Energy Refinery fire start?

According to a statement from Monroe Energy, LLC, the fire started in the process unit pump room at the Trainer Refinery around 11:30 a.m.

"While we do not know the exact cause of the fire at this time, the incident will be fully investigated," the company said.

One employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken offsite for medical care, according to the statement.

Where is Monroe Energy Refinery, Marcus Hook?

The refinery is located at 4101 Post Rd., Trainer, Pennsylvania near the Delaware River.

The facility is surrounded by multiple communities along the Delaware River, including Trainer, Marcus Hook and Chester, Pennsylvania.

"The safety and health of the residents is paramount, and we are continuing to work closely withlocal emergency response officials," the company said.

The Borough of Marcus Hook, alerted residents of the nearby fire at Monroe Energy around noon, though there was no call at the time for people to evacuate.

The refinery's history began over a century ago when the acreage was leased by Union Petroleum Company in 1900. After multiple ownership exchanges, Monroe Energy acquired the facility in 2012.