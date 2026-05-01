How Louisiana’s energy sector faces hurricane season

As Louisiana enters the 2026 hurricane season, families across the state are once again reviewing their preparedness plans to protect their homes and loved ones in the event of a major storm.

Louisiana’s O&G industry approaches hurricane season with the same focus on preparation and resilience, continuously refining its response plans to minimize storm impacts and ensure a swift and safe recovery when severe weather strikes.

At the center of these efforts is the safety of Louisiana’s residents and the thousands of men and women who work on and offshore in the state’s energy sector. The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association and its member companies rely on detailed, phased response strategies based on the latest storm forecasts and data. Developing and maintaining these plans is a year-round effort designed to protect workers while safeguarding the state’s critical energy infrastructure.

The importance of Louisiana’s energy infrastructure is significant not only for the state but for the entire country. Energy production and refining along the Gulf Coast helps supply fuel to large portions of the U.S., making reliable operations critical to national energy security. During storm threats, the industry works closely with government agencies, emergency responders and fuel distributors to help maintain fuel availability for evacuations, emergency response and recovery efforts.

Days before a storm’s projected landfall, offshore operators begin carefully coordinated shutdown procedures. Facilities are secured, production is shut in and personnel are evacuated in stages using boats and helicopters. Mobile drilling rigs are moved out of a storm’s path when necessary, and safety systems below the seafloor are activated to protect wells. After a storm passes, companies conduct aerial surveys and onsite inspections to assess conditions before safely restarting operations.

Louisiana’s coastal refineries follow similar protocols, prioritizing worker safety, environmental protection and operational integrity. Emergency plans include evacuation procedures, coordination with local and state first responders and clear communication systems to ensure a rapid and organized response.

Refineries operate as long as weather conditions allow and are designed to safely shut down and restart when necessary. Maintaining fuel supplies is vital during hurricane events, when first responders, hospitals and essential services depend on reliable energy to perform lifesaving work and restore communities.

Strong coordination between industry, government and local communities is essential during these moments. Energy companies maintain close communication with state and federal agencies, fuel transporters and local retailers to help ensure fuel reaches the people who need it most as quickly as possible.

Beyond storm response, the O&G industry continues to invest in projects that strengthen Louisiana’s long-term resilience. Companies support coastal restoration, infrastructure protection and other initiatives that help reduce storm risks and protect communities along the Gulf Coast. Preparation, safety and collaboration remain the foundation of the industry’s approach to hurricane season. Through constant planning, training and coordination with public partners, Louisiana’s energy sector stands ready to weather future storms while continuing to provide the energy resources that Louisiana and the nation rely on every day.

For more information, visit lmoga.com or call (225) 387-3205.