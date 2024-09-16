Large pipeline fire in La Porte, Texas

Crews are responding to a fire at a pipeline southeast of Houston, in the La Porte, Texas, area, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

This is at Spencer Highway near East Boulevard. This is near a Walmart and H-E-B.

Traffic is closed off in the area. Please avoid the area and reroute.

The fire department is recommending an evacuation between Luella and Canada.

According to the San Jacinto Junior College Office of Emergency Management, employees and students at the Central Campus should shelter in place until an all-clear is provided.

