Hurricane Francine has taken energy infrastructure offline

Hurricane Francine made landfall Wednesday on the Louisiana coast before being downgraded to a tropical storm, taking some energy infrastructure offline along the U.S. Gulf Coast from Louisiana through Alabama.

Electricity : As of Thursday morning, more than 450,000 customers remained without power, mostly in southwestern Louisiana. The rest of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama are also facing outages, with more expected as the storm progresses. Outages could last for up to 10 days. Currently, generator operations are not shut down, but Entergy nuclear plants have entered severe weather procedures.

Hurricanes can have differing effects on energy infrastructure, depending on their severity and location.

In July, Hurricane Beryl made its U.S. landfall in Texas. Although the hurricane weakened to a tropical storm within a few hours, its effects on energy infrastructure were felt for several days along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Electricity : About 2.7 million Texas electricity customers lost power, some for more than a week, due to damage to energy infrastructure such as transmission and distribution lines. CenterPoint Energy, the utility who experienced the bulk of the damage, faced $1.3 billion dollars in repairs.

Forecasters at AccuWeather recently revised down their expectation for the number of named storms this year after a relatively quiet August and early September.