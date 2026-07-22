H2S chemical release reported at Arkema plant

Arkema Inc. says it responded to a small chemical release at its facility in Houston Wednesday morning.

The company reported a release of hydrogen sulfide, or H 2 S, from a unit inside the plant. According to Arkema, the incident was detected at 9:17 a.m., and the all-clear was given just before 11 a.m.

Officials said the release was contained within the facility and didn't spread beyond its boundaries.

Emergency response teams worked to stop the leak and clean up the material. Arkema said the cause of the release will be thoroughly investigated.

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