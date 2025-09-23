Four hurt in fire at CITGO Lake Charles refinery

Four people were hurt in a fire at a CITGO facility in Sulphur, according to the Louisiana State Police.

On Monday, a fire broke out at CITGO Lake Charles Refinery on La. 108, LSP Sgt. Ross Brennan said. Four workers were hurt with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

LSP HazMat was on the scene, and the source of the fire is under investigation.

"Our employee and contractor safety is our highest priority," the CITGO statement reads. "Refinery operations remain normal and uninterrupted."

