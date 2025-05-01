Flames visible from east Harris County facility

According to the Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER) website, the flames were coming from the Raven Butene-1 facility, which is at 9520 East Freeway in Baytown, Texas, 26 miles east of Houston.

According to the company, a 'Process Upset incident' happened. They said flames, smoke and flaring may be noticeable.

From the Houston Transtar camera in the area, we could see smoke and fire rising into the air. When Air 11 arrived, flames were much smaller and the flaring was visible.

According to the Phoenix Power Group, Raven Butene-1 is an Ethylene-to-Butene-1 processing facility.

In a statement, Arcanum Infrastructure, LLC said the incident was a ground flaring event due to a power failure.

"Arcanum Infrastructure, LLC (The company) has announced that a brief ground flaring event involving its Raven Butane-1 facility in Baytown, TX, occurred at approximately 6:45 PM Central Time today.

Due to a power failure, ground flaring at the facility occurred resulting in visible black smoke from the facility. It is important to remember that this flaring is a controlled, safety driven event and done according to regulatory requirements and best practices."