Flames, smoke reported at Chevron chemical plant in Baytown after power outage, officials say

An investigation is underway after flames and smoke were reported at the Chevron Phillips Chemical Company facility in Baytown, Texas, emergency officials said.

According to officials with the Community Awareness Emergency Response, the plant, which is located at 9500 Interstate 10 East, experienced an “unplanned operational issue due to a power outage” around 9:30 a.m.

Those in the area may see flaring and smoke as a result of the incident. More on this developing story at KPRC.