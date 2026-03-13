Flames shoot into sky after fire at Pasadena chemical plant

A fire broke out at a LyondellBasell chemical plant near Pasadena, Texas, on Thursday night, sending thick smoke and flames into the air and prompting a large emergency response from multiple agencies.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. at LyondellBasell's Bayport Choate site, a sprawling chemical complex located at 10801 Choate Road in Pasadena, 20 miles east of Houston. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office identified the facility as a Chemical Process Unit at Lyondell BayPort and confirmed that everyone present at the time of the fire was accounted for.

Officials said the fire burned for several hours overnight, with flames and thick smoke visible from miles away. As of early Friday morning, officials said the fire was mostly out, though first responders and industrial response crews remained at the site monitoring the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Once the fire is fully extinguished and the scene is safe, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is expected to begin an investigation.

