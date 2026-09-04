Firetrol, Matrix Wildfire partner to advance railway wildfire defense

Firetrol Protection Systems Inc. and Matrix Wildfire have entered into an exclusive technical supplier agreement to support the rollout of SENTINEL Railway, a proactive wildfire defense platform designed to protect railway rights-of-way, critical rail assets and surrounding communities across the United States and Canada.

The partnership combines Matrix Wildfire’s rail infrastructure hardware and spatial intelligence with Firetrol’s specialized fire suppression systems and technology. Together, the companies aim to give freight operators, passenger rail systems and industrial carriers a ground-based approach to reducing wildfire risk across expansive rail networks.

At the center of the alliance is Firetrol’s suppression technology, which provides SENTINEL with the capability to establish high-volume firebreak buffers along rail rights-of-way. The system is designed to address potential ignition sources from track work, wheel sparks and nearby wildland fires before flames can threaten rail infrastructure or surrounding areas.

SENTINEL can operate across three stages of wildfire defense: seasonal pre-mitigation, rapid deployment during red flag conditions and active suppression when fires threaten rail corridors. Firetrol’s technology enables the rail-mounted system to distribute fire mitigation and suppression agents across wide rights-of-way, embankments and adjacent vegetation at volumes and speeds difficult to achieve with manual crews. The ground-based platform also addresses operational limitations associated with aerial firefighting. Because SENTINEL travels directly along rail networks, it can continue operating at night or during conditions such as heavy smoke and high winds that may restrict aircraft.

“Railways and utility corridors are the backbone of modern commerce, but they run directly through the most vulnerable, fire-prone interfaces in the world,” said Matt Gallup of Firetrol. “Firetrol is excited to be part of delivering innovative, next-generation solutions for railways and utilities alongside Matrix Wildfire. Deploying our specialized systems through the SENTINEL platform allows us to protect critical track infrastructure at a scale and speed never before possible.”

Matrix Wildfire supplements those suppression capabilities with predictive spatial intelligence and IoT telemetry, allowing rail operators to document deployments and monitor risk-reduction efforts across remote stretches of track.

“The technology from Firetrol is quite simply the best in the world, with fire mitigation capabilities that far exceed anything on the market today,” said Patric Douglas, CEO of Matrix Wildfire.

The SENTINEL platform will initially target priority freight and passenger rail corridors in the Western United States and Canada where seasonal wildfire exposure creates risks to infrastructure, operations and neighboring communities.