Fire, first responder crews extinguish overnight fire at Shell Norco refinery

Fire and first responder crews responded to an overnight fire at the Shell Norco refinery.

The fire was first reported on Monday evening at one of the refinery’s process units, 30 miles west of New Orleans.

By 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Shell said parish emergency response teams and mutual aid partners were still battling the fire, but noted that all personnel were safe and fully accounted for. The company added that there is no shelter-in-place advisory in place for the surrounding community, and that no injuries have been reported.

Shell said air monitoring did not detect elevated levels, adding that they will continue as the incident progresses.

By 9 a.m., the fire was extinguished.

More on this story at WBRZ.com.