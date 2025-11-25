Fire now extinguished at Westlake Chemical in Iberville Parish, Louisiana

First responders put out a fire at Westlake Chemical in Plaquemine on Tuesday.

The Iberville Parish Government Office of Emergency Preparedness said there are no injuries, the situation is under control and there is no danger to the surrounding public.

The company released the following statement:

"At approximately 10:45 a.m. CST on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, the Westlake Corporation chlorovinyls plant in Plaquemine, Louisiana, reported a fire in its vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) unit. The plant fire brigade extinguished the fire. No personnel have incurred injuries. There are no known offsite impacts at this time."

