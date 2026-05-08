Fire breaks out at Louisiana refinery after explosion

A fire broke out at Chalmette Refining following a large explosion that shook the ground as far as New Orleans’ Bywater neighborhood.

Refinery firefighters, the St. Bernard Fire Department and the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a blaze that broke out inside one of the refinery’s units, according to Ryan Roy, St bernard Fire Department’s inspector of fire protection.

The fire was quickly contained within 10 minutes of the fire department’s response, he said. No injuries were reported and all employees were accounted for.

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