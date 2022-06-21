Fire incident at Oxy Vinyls plant in La Porte, Texas

A fire incident at Oxy Vinyls plant in La Porte Tuesday is under investigation, officials with the La Porte Office of Emergency Management said.

Emergency officials said no protective actions are being recommended at this time since the fire is reportedly not a threat to the surrounding community.

According to Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER), no injuries were reported. The plant is coordinating with local officials and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, CAER said.

