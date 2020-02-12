Fire erupts at ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge refinery

A fire inside an ExxonMobil refinery in Louisiana was contained, early Wednesday morning, with no reported injuries.

The company reported the fire was contained to the area where it occurred and is extinguished. It is actively monitoring the facility fence line and surrounding areas of the north Baton Rouge community.

“At this point, all readings are non-detect, but we will continue to conduct air monitoring,” ExxonMobil Baton Rouge said in a tweet at 6:45 a.m. CST.

ExxonMobil is the largest manufacturing employer in Louisiana, and its Baton Rouge refinery is the fifth largest in the country, WAFB-TV reported. It produces gasoline, jet fuel and more, as well as items such as paint and adhesives at the chemical plant.