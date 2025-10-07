Fire at Dow chemical plant in Freeport contained; company says all employees accounted for

A fire that broke out at the Dow chemical plant in Freeport, 62 miles south of Houston, is now contained and the investigation into what started it begins.

It happened at the plant on Brazosport Boulevard near the Nolan Ryan Expressway. Residents nearby reported hearing an explosion.

According to Dow Texas Operations, the fire broke out at Plant B. In an update, officials said the fire was contained within the facility block and all employees were accounted for. They didn't say if there were any injuries.

"Dow continues to manage an active fire at Plant B. The fire is contained within the facility block. Our community may continue to see smoke or hear emergency responding vehicles. All employees have been accounted for. There is nothing required of our community at this time". Statement from Dow.

More on this story at KHOU.