ExxonMobil details another spill response on Neches

ExxonMobil has publicly acknowledged another spill and cleanup effort of hydraulic fluid into the Neches River — its second in less than a month.

The company released a statement about a leak of less than a gallon of biodegradable fluid used in one of its pieces of equipment near the river.

The Texas General Land Office responded to the spill, as it did the first one a few weeks ago, and reported that the incident occurred when a fitting on a hydraulic fire water pump released fluid during routine maintenance.

ExxonMobil said the leak was contained and the fluid was removed with absorbent boom. In addition to responding quickly and effectively, all appropriate regulatory agencies were notified.