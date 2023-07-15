Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish, Louisiana, Friday night

A series of explosions at the Dow Chemical facility in Iberville Parish, just outside of Baton Rouge, shook homes several miles away late Friday night.

Plant officials said all employees were accounted for and no injuries were reported. Plant officials said late Friday evening they were still working to access the cause of the incident which began around 9:15pm.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said air monitoring outside of the facility did not detect any dangerous chemicals.

At one point during the night, Iberville Parish Emergency Preparedness Officials urged residents within a one-half mile radius of the plant to “shelter in place”. However, as of 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, the “shelter in place” order was lifted. Iberville Parish leaders said further updates would be posted here.

