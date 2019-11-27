Explosion erupts at Port Neches plant, injures 3

× Expand Photo courtesy NBC News

An explosion and fire erupted at the TPC Group Plant in Port Neches, Texas early this morning. At least three people are injured with one being transported by helicopter to a Houston hospital with burns, KHOU 11 reported.

A mandatory evacuation is in place for homes and businesses within a half-mile of the facility, according to Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick.

TPC Group released a statement early this morning, “At approximately 1:00 a.m. today, Wednesday, November 27, an explosion was reported at the TPC Group Port Neches Operations site located in Port Neches, TX involving a processing unit. TPC Group has activated its Emergency Response Plan and requested assistance from Port Neches Fire Department and Huntsman.

"The event is ongoing, but will be brought under control as quickly and safely as possible. Right now, our focus is on protecting the safety of responders and the public, and minimizing any impact to the environment. More information will be updated as soon as it is available.”