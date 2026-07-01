Explosion at Pemex refinery in Salina Cruz leaves three workers injured

An explosion at the alkylation plant of Pemex's Antonio Dovali Jaime refinery in Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, left three workers injured, Mexican newspaper El Universal reported.

Three of about 10 refinery piping-section maintenance workers suffered burns, the newspaper reported, citing witnesses. The report said the injured were taken to a Pemex hospital.

Pemex did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In May, Pemex had reported the death of a worker injured in an explosion at the Oaxaca refinery.