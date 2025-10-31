Explosion at New Mexico oil refinery sends thick smoke across Artesia

Emergency crews responded Friday to an explosion at an oil refinery in New Mexico as thick smoke emerged from the plant and drifted across parts of the city of Artesia before crews were able to extinguish the flames.

Artesia Police Commander Pete Quiñones said there were no fatalities, but injuries were reported. Eddy County Emergency Manager Jennifer Armendariz said, “I do know that there were some injuries, but I can’t confirm the number.”

The Eddy County Office of Emergency Management had posted on social media earlier Friday for people to avoid the intersection near the refinery since it was being prepared for a landing zone for a medical helicopter.

A person who answered the phone Friday said a manager at HF Sinclair Navajo Refinery was not immediately available for comment.

Artesia is in the Southeast corner of New Mexico, 41 miles south of Roswell.

This is a developing story, with more information at Middletown Press.