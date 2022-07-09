Evacuations, road closures issued after explosion at ONEOK plant in Medford, Oklahoma

Evacuations have been issued after an explosion at a ONEOK plant in Medford, Oklahoma.

On Facebook, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said the evacuation zone around ONEOK is a two-mile radius at this time.

× 🚨#BREAKING: Massive explosion at a natural gas plant in Oklahoma



📌#Medford | #Oklahoma



Right now Multiple authorities are responding to a massive explosion at a natural gas plant in Oklahoma GCSO is asking all residents living south of Main Street to evacuate immediately pic.twitter.com/DzNFb2Akso — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 9, 2022

Brad Borror, who is a manager of communications at ONEOK, later released a statement.

"Earlier today there was an incident at ONEOK’s Medford natural gas liquids fractionation facility," according to the statement. "All ONEOK personnel are accounted for, and we are unaware of any injuries at this time. We are cooperating with local emergency responders and appreciate their quick response. Our focus continues working with emergency responders to extinguish the fire and the safety of the surrounding community and our employees."

