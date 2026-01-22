ERCOT issues Weather Watch as Arctic blast targets Texas grid

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued a statewide Weather Watch effective from January 24 to January 27, citing a potent Arctic front expected to bring sub-freezing temperatures and frozen precipitation to much of the state.

The advisory serves as an early notification for Texans that the grid may face significantly higher electrical demand and potentially lower reserves during the cold snap. Despite the warning, ERCOT officials emphasized that grid conditions are currently expected to be normal, and there is no immediate expectation of an energy emergency.

In a statement, ERCOT confirmed it is operating under a "reliability-first" approach, monitoring weather patterns and coordinating with state agencies, including:

The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT)

Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM)

Texas Energy Reliability Council (TERC)

"ERCOT is monitoring weather conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid," the council stated, noting that preparation efforts are being synchronized with Market Participants to ensure stability.

Unlike a Conservation Appeal or an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA), a Weather Watch is issued 3–5 days in advance of significant weather. It is a "heads up" for the public and industry stakeholders.

While no conservation is currently requested, ERCOT noted that reducing electric use during peak demand hours can help residents save on bills and reduce overall strain on the system.