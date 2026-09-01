Motiva and ExxonMobil prepare for Edouard

Tropical Storm Edouard is likely to strengthen and could approach hurricane strength before it reaches the northwest U.S. Gulf coast on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

The storm was located about 155 miles southeast of Port Arthur, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

Expected landfall southeast Texas and Louisiana border.

Edouard is likely to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with maximum totals up to 9 inches for parts of the upper Texas Coast Inland through east-central Texas, with potential for 2 to 3 inches in far southwest Louisiana, the NHC said.

"This rainfall is likely to produce flash flooding especially in low-lying and urban areas."

Meanwhile, Motiva Enterprises and Exxon Mobil were preparing their East Texas refineries ahead of the storm, people familiar with plant operations said on Monday.