Duke Energy staging thousands of personnel ready to respond to Hurricane Ian power outages

With Hurricane Ian’s imminent landfall expected along Florida’s west coast, Duke Energy is increasing the number of resources coming to Florida and urging customers to take steps to prepare for power outages.

Duke Energy ready for Ian

“At Duke Energy, we do all we can to minimize the impact of storms and ensure the safety of our customers, communities and crews,” said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. “We are actively monitoring Ian’s path, intensity and timing, and we’re bringing in additional resources from our Midwest territory and mutual assistance programs to restore power as conditions allow.”

Duke Energy is initially mobilizing nearly 10,000 lineworkers, tree professionals, damage assessment and support personnel to safe locations in its Florida service areas. They will be prepared to respond to outages once it is safe to do so.

Additional line workers and support personnel from Duke Energy’s service territories in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio will arrive throughout the day, along with help from mutual assistance organizations. Placing crews near areas that will likely be affected by this system allows for the quickest and safest response after a storm passes through.

Duke Energy meteorologists are continuing to track the storm and we will continue to make adjustments to those resources as the storm approaches.

In addition to making safety a priority, customers should also prepare for extended power outages. Despite extensive system improvements and rigorous tree trimming, strong winds, wind-blown debris and flooding can cause power outages.