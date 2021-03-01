Refinery fire, six injured at Delek U.S. refinery in El Dorado, Arkansas

A fire occurred at the Penex unit of our refinery in El Dorado, Arkansas on Saturday. The on-site emergency response team, with the assistance of the El Dorado Fire Department, extinguished the fire.

They immediately began to monitor the air quality within the refinery and the community and have detected no adverse impacts.

They have accounted for all personnel, and we are deeply saddened that six Delek employees are receiving medical treatment.. "Delek's top priority is the safety of our employees, contractors and neighbors. Our hearts and prayers go out to them and their families during this difficult time. We are committed to supporting these individuals", from a statement by Delek.

The facility was in the process of undergoing turnaround activity, so there are no operational impacts to Delek US or Delek Logistics.

Delek U.S. stated that all of their facilities have rigorous, well-documented safety controls. Safety is one of their core values. A full investigation will be launched as soon as possible.