Deer Park, Texas, refining facilities report upsets following tornado

(Reuters) At least one chemical plant and an oil refinery were scrambling to recover from operational upsets on Tuesday after severe weather tore through an oil and gas refining hub outside Houston, Texas.
Shell said it was experiencing an incident at its Deer Park chemicals facility following severe weather, according to a company tweet.
Petroleos Mexicanos also reported operational upsets due to weather at its neighboring oil refinery, according to a company alert.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the Houston area Tuesday. A twister touched down in Pasadena, Texas, police said, damaging homes, buildings and power lines.
ExxonMobil said operations at its Baytown, Texas, plant were stable following the severe weather, with no injuries reported.
The storm moved east towards the Beaumont, Texas - also a major refining center - and a tornado warning remained in effect until 4 PM CST for several counties east of Houston.