Cyberattack hits Colonial Pipeline

Friday the Colonial Pipeline Company learned it was the victim of a cybersecurity attack.

In response, they proactively took certain systems offline to contain the threat, which has temporarily halted all pipeline operations, and affected some of their IT systems. Upon learning of the issue, a leading, third-party cybersecurity firm was engaged, and they have already launched an investigation into the nature and scope of this incident, which is ongoing. Colonial Pipeline has contacted law enforcement and other federal agencies.

Colonial Pipeline is taking steps to understand and resolve this issue. At this time, their primary focus is the safe and efficient restoration of their service and their efforts to return to normal operation. This process is already underway, and they are working diligently to address this matter and to minimize disruption to their customers and those who rely on Colonial Pipeline.

Colonial's network supplies fuel from U.S refiners on the Gulf Coast to the populous eastern and southern United States. The company transports 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products through 5,500 miles of pipelines.

Colonial Pipeline says it transports 45 percent of East Coast fuel supply.