2 dead after chemical release at LyondellBasell Industries in La Porte, officials confirm

Two people are dead following a chemical release at the LyondellBasell Industries in La Porte, TX the city’s Office of Emergency Management confirmed.

Crews responded to reports of a mass casualty incident at LyondellBasell Industries, which is located at 1515 Miller Cut-Off Road, around 7:35 p.m.

It’s not clear how many people were injured in the incident, but officials said they are working to resolve the incident as soon as possible.

There is no impact to the community expected. No shelter-in-place issued.

