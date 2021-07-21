Chevron Phillips Chemical contributes to relief efforts amid historic flooding in Europe

Chevron Phillips Chemical announced that it will donate US$60,000 to Belgium’s Red Cross, following widespread floods across Western Europe in mid-July.

Uninterrupted, heavy rainfall caused flash floods, landslides and rivers to burst in several European countries. The death toll from the extreme weather has since claimed nearly 200 lives. That is in addition to hundreds still missing across several communities that suffered heavy damage.

“’Caring by choice’” is not only part of our company tagline—it is in our DNA,” said Bruce Chinn, CEO. “We want to be the neighbor of choice in the communities in which we operate, in good and challenging times like these. We want to do our part to help with what will be a long recovery process.”

“We can be proud to work for a company that has stepped in to help with recovery efforts,” said Antoine Janssens, EMEA general manager. “This prompt donation is coming at the right time for the Red Cross to provide critical support to people in need.”