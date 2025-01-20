Chevron announces $1M donation to Los Angeles County wildfire relief efforts

Chevron Corporation announced a total contribution of $1 million to the California Fire Foundation, American National Red Cross, and the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce Small Business Disaster Recovery Fund to support relief efforts for wildfires in California.

“Chevron’s legacy in California dates back more than 145 years – with generations of employee families, operations, and business partners throughout Southern California,” said Mike Wirth, Chevron’s Chairman and CEO. “We are heartbroken by the devastation in Los Angeles, inspired by the bravery of first responders and stand committed to assisting with relief and recovery efforts throughout greater Los Angeles County.”

California Fire Foundation will receive $500,000 to support first responders and provide financial aid to impacted residents

American National Red Cross will receive $250,000 to support impacted families with food, shelter, clothing, emotional support, and financial assistance

Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce will receive $250,000 to support business recovery efforts, foster community engagement, and advocate for disaster relief and rebuilding programs

In addition, Chevron will match qualifying donations employees and retirees make to wildfire relief efforts and will provide financial contributions to organizations where its employees volunteer. The aim of this collective financial assistance is to help communities in times of need.

Chevron operates crude oil fields, technical facilities, pipeline assets and two refineries and supplies more than 1,800 retail stations in California.