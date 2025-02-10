Chemical plant explosion hospitalizes at least 12. Authorities investigating the cause

Representatives of Parker Lord, Crawford County emergency management, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and others returned to the company's chemical facility in the borough on Monday to assess the damage caused by a major fire and explosion Sunday morning.

The fire and explosion at Parker Lord's facility on Route 198 in the borough sent at least 12 people to the hospital and caused significant damage to the plant. Residents around the facility were advised to stay in place and a portion of Route 198 was shut down as emergency responders from throughout the area spent hours working to bring the fire under control Sunday.

Its possible cause was not immediately known Monday. Operations at the facility, which suffered major damage, are suspended for now as assessment continues on the damage, Christopher Farage, vice president of international HR and external affairs for Cleveland-based Parker Hannifin, said in an email to the Erie Times-News Monday morning.

This incident took place in Saegertown, Pennsylvania, 100 miles north of Pittsburgh.

More on this story at GoErie.com.