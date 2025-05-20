Chemical leak at Freeport, Texas, industrial plant prompts shelter-in-place

According to Brazosport CAER, a chemical leak at an industrial plant in Freeport, Texas, 62 miles south of Houston, has prompted a shelter-in-place order.

CAER sirens begin blaring around 9 a.m. after an active chlorine gas release at Olin unit in Plant B, officials said.

Lake Jackson Police Department has been advised of the active level 3 chlorine release from Dow Chemical. Level 3 means the gas is outside of the confines of the facility.

Employees at the facility are following safety protocols while a team is working to address the situation, according to reports.

A shelter-in-place order is in effect for cities of Clute and Lake Jackson, as a precaution. At this time, no other communities need to shelter in place.

Brazosport Independent School District said its campuses have gone into shelter in place, doors will remain shut and students will not be released until an All Clear is given by local authorities.

More on this story as it develops.