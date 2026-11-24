Emergency crews are responding to a chemical incident at Lubrizol's manufacturing facility in Deer Park, Texas.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, at the company's facility located at 41 Tidal Road.

The City of Deer Park Office of Emergency Management described the incident as a process upset and reported that there was no threat to the surrounding community as of 10:20 a.m.

Lubrizol notified the community through the Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER) system that residents may notice odors, emergency vehicles and increased activity as response efforts continue.

The incident comes two weeks after a hydrogen sulfide release at the same facility prompted a citywide shelter-in-place order on November 10.

Additional details regarding the cause and nature of Tuesday's incident have not been released.

This is a developing story.

Read more at KHOU 11.