1M gallons of sulfuric acid spilled, some into ship channel from Channelview chemical leak

Around one million gallons of sulfuric acid spilled Saturday morning from a chemical leak in Channelview, with an unknown amount of it pouring into the Houston Ship Channel.

Authorities responded to a chemical spill Saturday morning in an industrial area of Channelview, 15 miles east of downtown Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said, the spill was at a BWC Corporation facility around 16300 Jacintoport Boulevard. The call came in around 2:40 a.m.

A catwalk collapsed and busted a 6-inch sulfuric acid supply line, affecting a 25,000-barrel storage tank containing around one million gallons of chemicals.

BWC spokesperson later clarified that most of the chemicals spilled into a designated containment area, but an unknown amount did go into the ship channel.

Deputies are working on traffic control while Harris County hazmat teams and the Channelview Fire Department respond to the spill scene.

HCSO Major Joseph Blenderman said two people were taken to the hospital for respiratory issues. A triage has been set up to vet around 38 others off two vessels.

Authorities said the leak is contained, and cleanup will take a few more hours.

