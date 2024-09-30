BioLab fire in Georgia: Chlorine plume causes closures

A fire reignited at the BioLab facility in Conyers, Georgia, on Sunday, causing the collapse of the roof and several walls southeast of Atlanta.

The fire has since been extinguished, but cleanup efforts continue, and a shelter-in-place order remains in effect for Rockdale County. Chlorine, an irritant, was detected in the air, and authorities are conducting air quality tests.

Approximately 17,000 residents were evacuated, and local businesses have been advised to remain closed. The fire, initially caused by a sprinkler malfunction, led to road closures, including a section of I-20. Officials urge residents to stay indoors and avoid the evacuation zone for safety.

Additionally, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital evacuated some patients, and the courthouse is closed. Several roads near the BioLab facility remain closed as cleanup continues.

Closures

The following will be closed on Monday out of an abundance of caution:

Georgia Piedmont Technical College's Newton and Rockdale campuses closed until further notice

Gwinnett County Public Schools (all outdoor activities and events canceled for 9/30; outside air stopped from coming into buildings)

Newton County Schools

Rockdale County Public Schools (12-month employees will work remotely; students on fall break)

Rockdale County Courthouse and Court Services Annexes

Rockdale County District Attorney's Office

Rockdale County Tax Commissioner's Office

Rockdale County Board of Commissioner's Office

Rockdale County Administration Building

Rockdale County Planning and Development Department

Rockdale County Stormwater Department

Rockdale Water Resources (RWR)

Rockdale County Extension Services

Rockdale County Elections Office

Rockdale County Senior Services

Rockdale County Animal Services

This is a developing story on FOX 5 Atlanta.