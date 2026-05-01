BIC Alliance members stand ready for hurricane season

When hurricanes strike, BIC Magazine’s members are among the first to respond, providing essential support to impacted industries and communities.

From emergency response teams and industrial service providers to equipment suppliers and environmental specialists, these companies play a vital role in recovery efforts. Their expertise in debris removal, structural repairs, power restoration and disaster mitigation helps refineries, chemical plants and other critical infrastructure resume operations quickly and safely. As the Gulf Coast braces for another hurricane season, BIC Magazine highlights how its members stand ready to deliver rapid, reliable assistance when it matters most.

Ready to assist

Every business on the Gulf Coast has a plan in the event of a hurricane, but unexpected emergencies can and will occur in a natural disaster. 3S-Superior Sealing Services is located about 25 miles north of the Gulf Coast which makes them easily available during or immediately after a hurricane to help with emergency gasket needs. They have distribution all over the U.S., and they stand ready to help get products to any end-user that may need them. If you have an urgent gasket need, visit 3Sgaskets.com, email sales@3sgaskets.com or call (832) 406-7358.

Alliance Safety Council offers after-hours support to plants and contractor companies during hurricanes and emergency situations. In those instances, Alliance provides training beyond traditional business hours. Those in need should call (877) 345-1253. If needs arise outside the company’s standard hours of phone operations, submit a form on the "Help" page at alliancesafetycouncil.org.

Rapid deployment of tools, equipment and drinking water is vital in disaster response. Positioned across North America, AMECO is trusted by industry and FEMA on the Gulf Coast and beyond. For decades AMECO has provided essential supplies and hydration services after hurricanes or other natural disasters. Disaster response kits include equipment like generators, light towers, carts, chainsaws and other tools, PPE and comprehensive tool management programs. In addition to tools and equipment, AMECO can provide temporary buildings, fueling services, flexible hydration, temporary restroom facilities and shelters for first responders. Learn more at ameco.com/disaster-response.

During periods of hurricane landfall, the impact on infrastructure can be severe, making quick recovery essential to resuming operations. With decades of experience serving the Gulf Coast, Bendco Houston Pipe Benders (HPB) understands the importance of minimizing downtime after a storm. Their strategic location and specialized capabilities allow them to provide custom pipe and steel bends for emergency repairs with speed and precision. Whether it’s restoring damaged parts or fabricating complex bends to meet urgent needs, Bendco HPB works efficiently to get critical systems back online. Available 24/7/365, their commitment to reliability and rapid response ensures operations are restored safely and swiftly. Visit bendco.com.

Custom Air Products (CAPS) provides comprehensive post-storm HVAC support, including system cleaning, inspection, service, repair, recommissioning and startup. With decades of experience responding to severe weather events, CAPS is committed to helping businesses recover quickly and return to normal operations with minimal disruption. For emergency response assistance or more information, visit customairproducts.com or contact service sales lead, Don Doss, at dondoss@customairproducts.com.

When hurricanes threaten the Gulf Coast region, Contech Control Services delivers vital emergency response capabilities. Their experienced teams excel at rapid power restoration and electrical infrastructure repairs for critical industrial facilities. Through proven fast mobilization and deep knowledge of industrial electrical systems, Contech minimizes facility downtime during these challenging events. Their round-the-clock emergency response teams deploy advanced tools to assess damage and implement immediate solutions. Backed by strong industry relationships that enable rapid scaling, Contech’s skilled technicians restore operations safely and efficiently, whether handling widespread outages or isolated electrical issues. Visit contechnet.com.

Severe weather can disrupt Gulf Coast operations with little notice. Health and Safety Council (HASC) helps employers maintain workforce readiness by providing safety training and occupational health services before, during and after storms. With locations across Texas and Louisiana, HASC offers flexibility when areas are impacted, while Live Online Proctoring (LOP) enables remote training when in-person access is limited. HASC also provides 24/7 injury care and TeleSTAT® telemedicine, giving workers immediate access to care and helping companies respond quickly. By combining on-site and digital solutions, HASC helps reduce delays and support a safe return to operations. For more information, visit hasc.com

Being overprepared for hurricane season is the only way to avoid being underprepared, and Ironclad Environmental provides the expert support needed. With an active storm season ahead, anticipating worstcase weather is essential. The team estimates waste from hurricanes and floods and identifies storage and transportation solutions. A nationwide inventory of poly tanks, roll-off boxes, 21,000-gallon steel tanks and more, plus specialty assets and spill containment berms, supports emergency response for municipal, construction, O&G and other industries. Assistance is also available for managing on- and off-site treatment of contaminated wastewater. Ironclad Environmental is a trusted partner in emergency response. Visit ironcladenvironmental.com.

Before warnings hit the news, teams need to know what gets protected first, who owns each task and what "done" looks like. Milestone Project Services helps turn plans into action with ProPak work packs, Primavera P6 schedules and an easy-to-use dashboard that keeps operations, contractors and leadership aligned on priorities and deadlines. When storm tracks change or schedules get tight, real-time visibility beats guesswork. SiteSense helps track staged materials and critical spares, while drones and 3D laser scanning speed up documentation and post-storm checks. After the allclear, Milestone supports safe restart with construction management, inspection, staffing and commissioning. Visit milestone-ps.com.

Magid Glove & Safety helps organizations prepare for and respond to hurricanes with reliable access to critical PPE. With strong inventory levels and a resilient supply chain, Magid can support rapid demand surges before and after a storm. They offer a wide variety of hand protection, from cut-resistant and impact gloves to waterproof and chemical-resistant options, designed for debris cleanup, repair work and hazardous conditions. In addition to hand protection, Magid provides comprehensive PPE solutions including eye protection, protective clothing and other safety essentials to help keep response teams and workers protected during preparation, recovery and rebuilding efforts. Learn more by visiting magidglove.com.

The importance of emergency preparedness is vital as extreme weather impacts the Gulf Coast amid supply chain issues including disruptions in transportation, service and manufacturing. This natural gas, LNG, NGL, RNG and hydrogen producing region will continue to be threatened by events that can compromise the integrity of vital pipelines and distribution networks. Mustang Sampling continues to reinforce their supply chain network by maintaining inventory on hand to better serve customers and reduce lead times. In the case of an emergency or natural disaster, Mustang provides immediate inventory, a reliable supply chain and deployable onsite service teams. Learn more by visiting mustangsampling.com.

At PALA, hurricane preparedness is built into their operations well before a storm enters the Gulf, with a proactive approach that includes continuous weather monitoring, coordination with client emergency teams and safely securing job sites, equipment and personnel. As storms approach, we ensure controlled shutdowns, clear communication and support for our workforce and their families. After the storm, PALA quickly mobilizes to assist with recovery and restart efforts, including damage assessments, debris removal and critical repairs. With a strong regional workforce and fabrication capabilities, we help our partners minimize downtime, protect assets and restore operations safely and efficiently. Visit palagroup.com.

Rain for Rent is prepared to support hurricane and emergency preparedness needs 24/7 with a full range of water handling equipment, in-house engineers and skilled onsite technicians. To stay ahead of emergencies, the company offers free site inspections to assess needs. They also keep pumps, spill containment, tanks, fuel cells and all necessary hoses and fittings in stock and allows equipment to be reserved in advance. With emergency response agreements in place, the fleet is ready to mobilize, including 6- to 12-inch pumps and extra-high volume 24-inch pumps, along with an experienced staff prepared to deploy at a moment’s notice. Whether engineering expertise, bypass pumping, filtration or dewatering is required, Rain for Rent provides the support needed to weather any storm. Learn more at rainforrent.com.

RedGuard, the same company that manufactures blast-resistant buildings for refineries, petrochemical plants and industrial worksites, provides custom, hardened aboveground hurricane shelters through its RedGuard Diversified Structures division. These can be installed on active job sites to support disaster preparedness planning and rapid access during storms. Designed in accordance with FEMA P-361 and ICC 500 guidelines, the shelters protect personnel during extreme weather events. RedGuard is also a member of the National Storm Shelter Association. Learn more at redguarddiversifiedstructures.com.

Shores M.D.S. delivers rapid isometric development for piping replacement. Using the Automet survey system, isometrics can be produced within hours, eliminating the need for scaffolding and requiring only minimal insulation removal at key tie-ins and inline components. For facilities without as-built drawings, units can be scanned in advance to establish baseline data and P&IDs can be updated to support accurate and efficient replacement. This approach ensures piping systems and units can be quickly replicated in the event of a catastrophic failure. Visit shoresmds.com.

Sunstate Equipment supports chemical plants, terminals and refineries across the Gulf Coast with pump, power and HVAC packages built for hurricane risk management. From generators and high-capacity pumps to earthmoving equipment and light towers, Sunstate stages critical gear near impacted areas for fast deployment before and after the storm. Their lineup includes 4- to 12-inch portable pumps, 100- to 500-KW generators, 5- to 40-ton HVAC units, plus earthmoving and material handling equipment, backed by a team of product and equipment specialists and 24/7 field support ready to help you weather any storm. Call (888) 456-4560 to prepare your site today or visit sunstateequip.com.

TALKE USA helps keep critical chemical supply chains moving when it matters most. Based in Mont Belvieu, with a new 150,000 sq. ft. multi-user warehouse in Baytown’s TGS Cedar Port, TALKE provides compliant chemical warehousing, transloading and drayage to and from Port Houston. With a company-owned fleet, professional drivers and lightweight equipment approved for Houston overweight permits, TALKE can quickly reroute shipments, stage essential materials and maintain safe operations even as conditions change. Backed by decades of chemical handling experience and a deep commitment to safety, TALKE helps refineries, chemical producers and suppliers resume operations quickly and compliantly. Now is the time to confirm your contingency plan. Contact TALKE today for hurricane readiness planning or rapid deployment support, info.talke.com/baytown.

TF Companies has five specialized divisions that help customers minimize downtime, reduce hazards, curtail losses and ensure regulatory compliance by proactively addressing vulnerabilities before a tropical event or hurricane. From civil, structural and equipment considerations to I&E requirements, TF offers extensive skills and expertise to assist with any facility’s hurricane readiness efforts. For more information, visit tf-companies.com.

2026 Hurricane Outlook Early forecasts suggest a near- to slightly below-average season, with approximately 11-16 named storms, including 4-7 hurricanes and 2-4 major hurricanes (Category 3+).

A developing El Niño pattern is expected to play a key role, potentially limiting storm formation by increasing wind shear across the Atlantic basin.

Despite lower projected activity, U.S. landfalls are still likely, with several storms expected to impact coastal regions.

Season timing may vary, with some forecasts indicating more activity early in the season before El Niño conditions strengthen later in the year.

Rapid intensification remains a concern, as storms can strengthen quickly near shore, reducing preparation time.

Turner Industries is ready to mobilize and provide the turnkey industrial services and solutions required to restore operations after any disruption. Turner has been building and safeguarding critical infrastructure for over 65 years, and its strategically located facilities allow for the rapid deployment of skilled personnel, emergency repair, maintenance services and heavy equipment. Headquartered on the Gulf Coast, Turner Industries understands the devastation hurricanes can cause. As a storm approaches, Turner sets up command centers as hubs for coordination and deploys skilled personnel and the necessary equipment. In the aftermath of several major Gulf Coast hurricanes, Turner has played a pivotal role in the restoration of affected facilities. Learn more by visiting turner-industries.com.

Woven Metal Products (WMP) is prepared to help plants during an emergency or crisis. WMP specializes in fabricating both replacement and custom process internals for plant reactors, towers and pressure vessels, including mass transfer and separation products. Everything is made in the U.S. With a state-of-the-art fabrication facility right outside Houston, WMP’s team is positioned for quick, on-demand turnaround times for all general fabrication needs. While other companies may outsource parts of a job, WMP’s work is done in-house in its ISO-9001-certified facility, allowing for more control of fabrication time and other variables. Facing a crisis and need replacement internals to restore reactor or tower operations? The WMP team is ready to serve; reach out to wovenmetal.com.

If services are needed or assistance is required in preparing for emergencies, refer to BIC Alliance Member Listings.