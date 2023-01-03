Be like Noah: Prepared for disaster

Cardinal Richard Cushing once said, "Plan ahead. It wasn't raining when Noah built the ark."

Noah knew something would happen, and his preparation proved to be the most important decision he ever made.

Many recall the devastation brought about by Hurricane Ida in 2021. To witness that amount of devastation is sobering. From coastal communities to as far inland as the Baton Rouge, La., region, the damage caused by wind, rain and storm surge was as widespread as many have ever witnessed. Ida didn't stop in Louisiana; she mercilessly moved across the U.S. wreaking havoc and, unfortunately, claiming human lives in her path.

Preparation for hurricane season has always been at the forefront for government agencies and businesses alike. Every painstaking minute of proper planning and preparation is so extremely vital. Why? Because in time, your plan will be tested. The question then becomes, were all the boxes checked in your preparation? Have you clearly identified partners who have the mitigation resources and assets in place? Inevitably, something will be overlooked and leave you ill prepared. Where will you turn when communities and industry are inundated with water, power grids are knocked completely offline and potable water is compromised?

US Fire Pump's emergency response division has been in preparation for times like these since its inception. Investing in its fleet has been at the forefront of all its planning. It boasts the largest fleet of emergency response equipment globally, and has firefighting and hazmat specialists on standby when duty calls.

As Hurricane Ida moved into the Gulf of Mexico, US Fire Pump's teams prepared for quick action and, immediately after Ida's landfall, responded to numerous calls for assistance. To date, its submersible and boost pumps have pumped more than half a billion gallons of water during operations. Where industry lost critical fire pumping systems, used to provide increases in water pressure, US Fire Pump quickly established temporary systems by moving mobile boost pumps and large diameter hoses into place.

In addition, where critical water infrastructure supply was compromised, its teams provided potable water tankers to government buildings, prisons, hospitals and medical research labs. Calls for mobile lodging, restrooms, showers and laundry facilities for out-of-state urban search and rescue and emergency response teams were in desperate need, and our mobile temporary facilities helped fill the void. The power generation needed to properly run the facilities accompanied these mobile units. With its diverse fleet of response equipment ready, US Fire Pump fulfilled all calls for service. When future storms again threaten disaster, it will again have its equipment ready to respond.

US Fire Pump's in-house engineers and experts can assist your team with disaster crisis management protocols and emergency response planning and training. Its team of firefighting and hazmat specialists are ready to respond to your emergencies 24/7 - after all, the goal is to be like Noah: prepared.

For more information, visit usfirepump.com, contact jonny@usfirepump.com or call (504) 235-2938. For 24/7 emergency assistance, call (225) 209-6551.