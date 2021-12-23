Four people injured in fire at ExxonMobil Baytown refinery

Officials are investigating after four people were injured in a fire at the ExxonMobil Baytown, Texas, refinery Thursday.

The blaze broke out around 1 a.m. at the facility located in the 5000 block of Baytown Drive.

Residents in the area told KPRC 2 they heard a loud “boom” when the incident occurred.

According to the Baytown Fire Department, the affected unit processes material with gasoline components.

All other complex employees are accounted.

Air monitoring continues along the fence line. No adverse impact at this time. No shelter in place has been issued.