The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108 around 11 p.m., according to spokesman Joe Andrepont.

The unit, used in the production of ethylene, was undergoing maintenance at the time of the explosion.

Two of the injured employees have since been transferred to hospitals in Hammond and Lafayette, Louisiana. There are no reports of any deaths related to the incident.

This is a developing story, more from KPLC.